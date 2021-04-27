Samuel Antwi wins Interplast Invitational Top 16 Tourney

Tennis News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Atomic Tennis Club’s Samuel Antwi stunned Winneba based Japheth Bagerbaseh to win the 2nd edition of Interplast Top 16 tournament.



Antwi played magnificently in a 6-4,6-0 victory at Accra Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday.



2015 Davis Cup Star Japheth had been a strong favourite to finally get his hands on the title after beating 2016 National Ranking Tour 1 champion Pascal Ziyab but he was outplayed by Antwi.



"It was an incredible atmosphere on court and I felt emotion like I never have before," said Antwi. “I would like to thank my coach Victor Akwetey Anane and manager Mr Charles Addo-Quaye. Japheth was effusive in his praise for the new champion: "There are things that are more important in life than victories and that is character and respect - Antwi you are a great champion with big heart."



The victory makes him the first Atomic tennis player to win three trophies ( 2021 National Ranking Tour 1, 2021 Accra Open and Interplast Top 16).



At 4-4 first set , Antwi began to hit a barrage of winners that left Japheth looking lost for a response and won the set 6-4.



Antwi maintained his momentum in the second second set and went on hitting winners as his aggression broke down the seemingly invincible Japheth defense.



Yvonne Bruce Tagoe, worked her way to become the queen of clay after she beat Annette Cruickshank for the Interplast Invitational Tournament final to win her first title. Yvonne won 6-3,6-7(6),6-2 in 3 hours and 15 minutes.



"I'm so so excited to play on my favorite court and against one of the best players. It’s the perfect final, Yvonne said.



"I'm so happy. I had to be very ready and concentrated on all the points and just to fight as much as I can."



Managing director of Interplast Ghana limited Hayssam Fakhry said, “I am really impressed with the kind of tennis exhibited by these players but there is room for improvement. We have to be more serious if we want to take these boys far.”



He added that, “My outfit is always ready to lift the ladder for Ghana tennis”.



President of Ghana Tennis Federation Isaac Aboagye Duah thanked Interplast for their support to Ghana Tennis.



“We have the Billie Jean Cup coming up in June at Lithuania and hope the GTF technical team will use this opportunity to select the right players for the tournament’ he added.