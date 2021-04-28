Samuel Afful joins Nigerian side Rivers United on two-year deal

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian striker, Samuel Afful has joined Nigeria Professional Football League side Rivers United.



Samuel Afful signed a two-year deal with the club after successful negotiations.



After putting pen to paper, the former Sekondi Hasaacas striker promised to help the club to secure a CAF inter-clubs competition ticket.



"So far, I am with Rivers United I will always give in my best to make sure our dream is being fulfilled," Afful said in an interview.



"I have a big task to be fulfilled in the team and with the help of the entire team I will give my best."



"The most important thing for me is to be among the legends that will lead Rivers United to the continent again."



"I believe in my ability and of the coach. The teamwork is very vital and important that is all we need as we resume the second round of the very soon."



He has previously played for Tanzanian side Azam FC as well as Iraqi side Al Talaba.



Afful was a member of the Black Stars B squad that won the WAFU Cup of Nations in 2013.