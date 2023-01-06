Samuel Afari Dartey impressed with December edition of Medal Golf competition

Golf News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contributor

The Group CEO of Safari group of Companies, Mr. Samuel Afari Dartey has expressed satisfaction with the just ended 2022 Medal Golf competition for their club .



The last edition of the montht medal golf competition which was organized by Safari Valley Echo Resort Golf Club in the Okere District featured 27 golfers with 20 Amateurs and seven professionals.



All golfers showed class in their various categories by putting out the best performances under their sleeves to compete the small but hard to play nine (9) hole course.



A lot were those who came there asking where is the course but left home panting down with worse scores ever in their golfing career.



Speaking at the closing and prize awarding ceremony, Mr Afari stated 'This is a very beautiful monthly medal and I will thank everyone for coming and the organizers for putting this together ending the year 2022.



‘The Cardies and all the golfers for the first time we had seven professionals joining us and we are grateful to you all. You have polished the tournament, and polished the environment.



‘For the loyal players you have constantly be with us showing your commitment especially those who manage to join us every time we say Ayekoo.!!! For those who join us for the first time we hope that we did not disappoint you.’



On the part of his organization, he hinted on the reason Safari Valley offers opportunities for social economic activities and sports to bring ‘people closer to nature.’



‘Safari Valley is part of the Safari Group and our vision is to bring people closer to nature so we try using various social economic activities to bring people closer to nature and I am sure you all will agree with me that in West Africa we have not managed our environment well, and there is the urgent need to either manage them better or develop them so we use many factors of activities to bring people closer to nature.



‘In this case we are using a unique resort to bring people to nature.

And when we do that what we want to take away is knowledge and deeper understanding of environment, knowledge and deeper understanding of the people who live here in this beautiful estate, their culture, their arts, their festivals, language etc. to live in harmonious environments with animals where you will not hurt them and they not hurting you either.



‘We offer accommodations, conferences facilities, non residential activities most importantly we invite people to come here and live in nature he added.’



Mr. Samuel Afari Dartey also used the occasion to wish the group members of staff merry Christmas and a productive New year for their hard work to keep the business running.



Kwame Ligbidi emerged winner after breaking the tie by one stroke over Enoch Kofi Owusu in a one hole sudden following a level course par score of 58 gross each in the professionals division.



In the Amateur female Category, Aileen Conteh became the winner after scoring 66 net whereas Doctor Dennis Addo and Kofi intsiful won the male Amateurs Group 'A' and 'B' with 58 and 65 net score respectively.