Samuel Abbey targets Africa qualification with Great Olympics

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Great Olympics defender, Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye, has a bigger ambition of securing qualification to Africa Club competition.



The 20-year-old has been instrumental for Olympics in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign steering the Dade boys to 2nd position with 33 points after 19 matches.



Despite eyeing a move abroad, he disclosed that his focus is to help Olympics qualify for the 2021/2022 CAF Inter-Club Competitions.



“I am still looking forward to traveling outside if the chance comes. Because I feel I have what it takes. I am still fit and strong.”



“My agent is looking for a club for me and I have also been contacted by some clubs here in Ghana, but I am looking to go outside,” he concluded.



Samuel Abbey was part of the Black Satellites squad that won the U-20 AFCON title in Mauritania for Ghana in March.