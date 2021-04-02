Samudeen Ibrahim targets redemption with King Faisal move

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Newly recruited King Faisal midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim says he appreciates how challenging his new move is, and wants to overcome it by proving himself.



The former Hearts of Oak prodigy is back to the Ghanaian top flight after failing to impress in previous spells.



After winning the Best Player in the Disivion One years ago, Samudeen Ibrahim’s career has nosedived with many summing up his footballing journey so far as disappointing.



However, the player sees a new path to redemption with his latest move and believes therein lies the challenge for him to prove his doubters wrong.



In an exclusive interview with FootballMadeinGhana.com, Samudeen Ibrahim revealed that he’s under pressure to deliver to expectations at King Faisal while helping the club as well in the quest for survival in Ghana’s top flight.



Joining King Faisal is a challenge that I wanted to take. I am aware of the club’s situation but I wanted to grab this opportunity to leave a good mark. I am eager to prove myself again by helping King Faisal come up from their current position.



King Faisal are currently languishing in the bottom places on the league table after the first round of the GPL season.



The Insha Allah Boys are in desperate need of points and will target a win as they face WAFA this weekend.