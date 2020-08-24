Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Samsunspor unveils Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi on a three-year deal

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi signs for Samsunspor

Turkish side, Samsunspor has confirmed the signing of Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi.



The 29-year-old joined the club as a free agent after parting ways with CSKA Sofia at the end of the 2019/20 football season.



A club statement reads: "Finally, a 2 + 1-year agreement was reached with the Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi wearing the CSKA Sofia jersey.



"The signing ceremony of the 29-year-old Edwin Gyasi, who wore the Ghana A National team for 5 times, was held at Y?ld?r?m Tower. Samsunspor Futbol Kulübü A.?. Our Chairman of the Board of Directors Yüksel Y?ld?r?m and our General Manager Mustafa Aztopal attended."



"We wish our player to be beneficial to our community."



Gyasi has also had stints with De Graafschap, Roda JC, Heracles Almelo, Aalesund and FC Dallas.



Gyasi made his senior debut for the Ghana national football team in a 5-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Congo on 5 September 2017.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.