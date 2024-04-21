Samson Deen declares intention to contest re-election as NPC Ghana President

Other Sports of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: National Paralympic Committee (NPC)

President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) in Ghana, Samson Deen has announced his intention to seek re-election for another term.



In his declaration, Deen emphasized the importance of love, peace, unity, and a collective desire for greatness and achievement within the Ghanaian Paralympic community.



During his first term, Deen's leadership saw notable achievements, including Ghana hosting the inaugural African Para Games.



The success of the event was highlighted by the outstanding performance of the Black Challenge, Ghana's amputee football team, who clinched the tournament victory.



Additionally, Samson Deen facilitated the procurement of modern equipment for athletes and organized opportunities for athletes and coaches to gain international exposure and experience, notably for qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.



Samson Deen has expressed optimism that Ghanaian athletes would secure qualification for the Paris Paralympics, marking a significant milestone in the country's sporting journey.



Beyond his role within the NPC Ghana, Samson Deen holds prominent positions in various sectors. He is the President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC), a testament to his leadership and influence within the African sporting landscape.



The Ghana NPC president's credentials include founding several successful enterprises, including African Origin Travels and Sports Tourism, AOG Construction Services, Visa Assist and Immigration Experts, Sportsfirst Management, and the African Origin Group of Companies.



Notably, Deen's tenure at the APC saw him secure re-election with a significant mandate, garnering 24 votes in a victory over his opponent from Morocco.



Additionally, he actively contributes to the organization of major sporting events, serving as a member of the Local Organizing Committee and Chairman of the Transport Sub-Committee for the 13th African Games, which received acclaim as the best edition since 1965.



