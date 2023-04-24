Sampson Eduku's late strike break the hearts of troubled Great Olympics

Sports News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Great Olympics slid further into the relegation spot after they let slip of a 1-0 lead against Tamale City as they shared the spoils.



The home side started the game on the front foot but struggled to take advantage of the numerous chances that came their way.



Olympics eventually took the lead in the first half through Christopher Nettey in the first half but they did not close the door as Sampson Eduku gave Tamale City a share of the spoils.



Sampson Eduku broke the hearts of Accra Great Olympics as he scored in injury time to give Tamale City a vital away point in their fight against the drop.



Eduku smashed home from close range to cancel Christopher Nettey’s first-half strike. The goal takes his season tally to 10 goals in as many matches in the season.



Olympics are now 17th on the league table while Tamale City are 10th four points adrift of the drop zone.