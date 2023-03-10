Sampson Deen engages Moroccan govt on development of para-sports

Track & Field News of Friday, 10 March 2023

President of the African Paralympic Committee(AfPC), Samson Deen has paid a visit to the Moroccan Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports to discuss the inclusion of Para-Sport as part of the African Union Sport Council (AUSC) Agenda in the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) next sitting.



The AfPC, which owns and operates the African Para Games within the African continent, has taken measures to partner with the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) to include para-sport in its bidding and hosting of the African Games as a standalone event after the Olympic event.



President of the AfPC, Samson Deen, has begun consultation and support from the Ministry of Sports of African Union (AU) Member States to include Para-Sport in Specialised Technical Committees of the AUC.



During the visit, Samson Deen seized the opportunity to meet, discuss and share with the representative of the Hon. Minister of Sports, Mr Abderrazzak Akkari, who is the Director of Sports at the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, some vital information of mutual interest regarding the Inclusion of Para Sport, bidding and hosting, participation and organisation strategy.



The AfPC also proposed it will need the support of the majority of the AU Member States to support the inclusion of the AGENDA in the next sitting of the Specialized Technical Committee.



Ghana is set to host the First African Para Games, Accra 2023, which was slated for 3rd to 12 September 2023 in Accra, Ghana, but could see the date for the commencement of the event pushed further backwards after the AUSC communicated with its members a new date had been proposed for the African Games 8-23 2024.



The Ministry presented a Souvenir of the forum and gifts as a token of appreciation and gratitude for the excellent cooperation, presented by Mr Abderrazzak Akkari, who is the Director of Sports at the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports and the President of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Sport for Persons with Disabilities Mr Hamid Al Ouni to the President of African Paralympic Committee.



The African Paralympic Committee's President will pay a courtesy call to the Minister of Sports of Egypt on Monday, 13 March 2023.