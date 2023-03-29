Sammy Kuffour resigns from Black Stars role - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Sammy Osei Kuffour has reportedly stepped down from his role as a member of the management committee of the Black Stars.



Kumasi-based Sompa FM reports that Sammy Kuffour tendered his resignation letter before the team’s latest assignments against Angola.



Collin Atta Poku suggests that the reason Kuffour was not spotted with the team during their games against Angola is that he is no longer a member of the management committee.



Sammy Kuffour was appointed as a member of the management committee of the Black Stars in February 2022.



The former defender was ever-present with the team during the 2022 World Cup which was held in Qatar.



Sammy Kuffour’s exit could be part of the changes that occurred in the team following the arrival of Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars.



Chris Hughton was appointed by the FA to replace Otto Addo who led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup.



Following Ghana’s group stage exit from the competition, Otto Addo resigned from the role to focus on his engagement with German side Borussia Dortmund.



The former Bayern Munich center-back was a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



Sammy Osei-Kuffuor was a Ghana international for 13 years and won his first cap as a 17-year-old in a game against Sierra Leone on 28 November 1993.



He had previously been part of every national team – junior, youth and Olympic level – and became the full squad’s captain at the age of 23.



KPE