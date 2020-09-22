Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Sammy Kuffour backs Kotoko’s Champions League decision

Former Ghana defender Sammy Kuffour

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have received the backing of legendary Ghanaian footballer Samuel Osei Kuffour to compete in next season’s CAF Champions League.



Kotoko and Ashgold were settled on as Ghana representatives in the Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively following the termination of the 2019/2020 Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Both clubs have confirmed their participation in the competitions much to the chagrin of some pundits who aver that it will be a fruitless venture for both clubs.



The new Kotoko board has been advised not to compete as the team is currently not in a position to make an impact in the tournament.



Sammy Kuffour, however, holds that the experience of rubbing shoulders with some of the continent’s best teams is enough reason for Kotoko to go to Africa.



Kuffour declared his position in a Peace FM interview emphasizing the need for Kotoko to make the attempt.



He stated that with support from the board, the team could be good representatives for Ghana.



“Kotoko should go to Africa. They should go and attempt because if we don’t go we won’t get the experience. Kotoko is on the same level as Ahly, Mazembe and others and if we have people who can sponsor the club from the board, why shouldn’t we go”.



“Kotoko should go and test our resolve against some of the teams. I think we should go and compete and use it as preparations just like the 1983 squad”, he said.



Kuffour also bemoaned the slandering that some fans of the club subject the board members to.



“You can agree and disagree with people’s opinion but one thing I have realized is the insult. The insults are not good. The Kotoko board is made up of businessmen who have employed people so if you sit on radio and insult them, I disagree. You can say whatever you want to say without the insults”.



“I want to beg everyone to stop. These are respected people who are investing their time and resources into Kotoko so we should encourage them instead of the insults. If you insult those running the clubs, it will discourage others from coming on-board”.

