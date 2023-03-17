Sammy Kuffour, John Paintsil shed tears after filing past Atsu's body

Sports News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian footballers, Sammy Kuffour, John Paintsil and Yaw Acheampong could not hold back their tears after filing past the mortal remains of their departed colleague, Christian Atsu.



GhanaWeb videos captured the ex-footballers shedding tears after going close to the body of Atsu to see him one last time.



The body of the former Newcastle United player is lying in state at the forecourt of the State House in Accra where friends, ex-teammates, and the country at large pay their last respect.



Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



The former Ghanaian International in his 7 years international career played at the World Cup and help Ghana finish second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he won the best player of the tournament.



KPE



