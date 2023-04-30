Sammy Gyamfi rips Titus-Glover apart for calling Martin Kpebu 'a disappointed lawyer'

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has fired back at former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, for his comments about private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.



Titus-Glover had referred to Kpebu as a "disappointed lawyer" who is unable to manage his own life and law firm because of Kpebu's criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for "stealing" from Ghana's taxpayers.



Expressing his disappointment in Titus-Glover, Gyamfi defended Kpebu's reputation and his contributions to the legal system in Ghana.



In a political show monitored by GhanaWeb Sammy Gyamfi stated, "It is because of Martin Kpebu that today there are no unbailable offences in Ghana. Go and read Martin Kpebu vs Attorney General, he has paid his dues."



Gyamfi went on to criticize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for tarnishing the image of former President John Mahama with lies and argued that the NPP must tolerate criticism.



"If somebody had told me that the day will come that an NPP communicator not least Titus-Glover would fight somebody for calling out the president of Ghana for making money illegally, I wouldn't have believed it," Gyamfi said on TV3's Keypoints show.



Gyamfi also questioned Titus-Glover's defence of President Akufo-Addo, pointing to the president's unfounded accusation that Mahama had stolen $10 million to print diaries.



"The Nana Akufo-Addo that Titus-Glover is defending is the one who called former President Mahama a thief because he used $10 million to print diaries and has not provided any evidence to date. And today, Titus-Glover says Martin Kpebu has not managed his law firm well and has failed in life?" Gyamfi questioned.



Gyamfi concluded by emphasizing the invaluable contributions that Kpebu has made to Ghana's legal system, stating, "Even if Martin Kpebu stops practising law today, the children of the next generation will still come and read about his invaluable contributions, if nothing at all our criminal legal justice systems in Ghana. I would not have had any qualms if he had said what Martin Kpebu said is not true... but to say he has messed up his life...eii!!!"







JNA/WA