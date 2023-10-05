Sammy Anim Addo makes first statement after losing GFA Executive Council position

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Samuel Anim Addo has expressed gratitude despite losing his slot on the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council in the 2023 GFA Elections.



Addo suffered defeat in his bid to get re-elected onto the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council. He polled 13 out of the 48 votes cast by the Division One League clubs.



Anim Addo who is the manager of Asamoah Gyan was seeking to be re-elected as three representatives for the Division One League (DOL) on the GFA ExCo.



The Young Apostles CEO came last out of the 5 contestants competing for the 3 slots.



In a statement on social media, Anim Addo said, “The Lord Has Spoken Thank you, Jesus, am still grateful. Yes, this was another victory for me in your eyes. Thank you, Jesus Christ.”



GFA vice President was Mark Addo successfully re-elected alongside Gideon Fosu and Eugen Nobel Nii Amon Noel.



The newly-elected three representatives of the Division One League will join five other Executive Committee members from the Ghana Premier League and Women's Premier League to form the new GFA ExCo.



Incumbent president Kurt Okraku also recorded a resounding victory as he was re-elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).





