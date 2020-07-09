Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Sammy Adjei not good enough to make top 3 Black Stars goalkeepers of last 20 years - Joe Carr

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Sammy Adjei

Legendary Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Joseph Carr believes Sammy Adjei does not qualify to feature in the Top 3 Black Stars goalkeepers of the last 20 years.



Carr, who was an undisputed Ghana No.1 for 6 years – from 1978 to 1984, cited World Cup appearance and other exploits for his choice.



Speaking to Richard Ntow Gyan on Nimdee FM Carr reacted to a recent ranking by Ghana Sports Online which picked top 5 Ghanaian goalkeepers of the last 20 years.



“I have a different opinion on this one just like anybody else has their opinion. But, my choice is that I will Richard Kingson as my best goalkeeper in the last 20 years and pick George Owu as my number 2 and Adam Kwarasey. I believe these are the best 3 goalkeepers we have had in the last 20 years,” he said.



“Sammy Adjei is a good goalkeeper but he doesn’t beat the records of Richard Kingson especially at the World Cup. For Kingson to appear at 2 World Cup finals it is very huge achievement for him. Personally I never appeared at the World Cup and if they are conducting any ranking right now I don’t think I would even be considered,” he added.



The Ghana Sports Online ranking put Hearts of Oak cult hero Sammy Adjei as the top goalkeeper in the last 20 years while Richard Kingson, George Owu, Fatawu Dauda and Adam Kwarasey follow in that order.



Sammy Adjei won 7 Ghana Premier League titles and appeared for Ghana’s Black Stars for 37 times including playing at the African Cup of Nations and the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

