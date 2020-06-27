Sports News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samira Suleman recalls family’s divided opinion over football dream

Black Queens attacker Samira Suleman has opened up on some of the challenges she faced over her dreams of becoming a professional footballer.



Just like many of her female colleagues , the 28 year old revealed she didn’t have the full support of her family.



While her father gave her his blessing, her mother and aunty strongly opposed the idea.



Speaking in an interview on FootballMadeInGhana’s #ghfootyshow, Samira shared her intriguing story.



“My mum didn’t want to me to play football but my father was in support of it. He supported me a lot.



“My aunt told me if I play football I will become stiff. I grew up in zongo, I didn’t face any problem playing football. The boys were even happy I was playing with them”



“When the opportunity came for me to travel to Iceland. My parents weren’t alive. I was grown up already. I was at Hassacas ladies at that time . So it was my decision to take. Before my aunt realized I was in Iceland playing”

