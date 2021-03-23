Samed Shakul wants to win gold for Ghana at Tokyo Olympics

Boxing News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian lightweight boxer, Shakul Samed has targeted gold medal for the country at the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo.



The boxing sensation became the third boxer from Ghana to qualify for the mega sporting event having been ranked as the third-best in Africa and 10th in the world according to the Boxing Task Force Rankings.



Speaking to GNA Sports after securing qualification to Tokyo, Shakul was elated with the nod and promised Ghanaians a medal in Tokyo.



“I am very excited to book the qualification and I was expecting qualification despite having placed fourth during qualifiers in Senegal. I put up my best at the qualifiers but couldn’t get automatic qualification but thankfully I have gained qualification."



“I want to assure Ghanaians that I am not going to joke at the Olympics. My target is to reach the medal zone and hopefully to win a gold medal but I will surely not come back empty-handed," he said.



Shakul said that he had step-up preparations for the Olympics and he was plotting to make a name for himself and make Ghana proud at the forthcoming Olympics.



“I started preparations long ago and we are currently doing non-residential training and hopefully I would step up preparations when we start proper camping in the few weeks ahead. Making Ghana proud is all I have in mind and hopefully with hardwork the set target will be achieved,” he stated.



Shakul joins Suleman Tetteh and Samuel Takyi as they set to represent Ghana when the Tokyo Olympics kick starts in July.