Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

ghanasoccernet.com

Samartex talisman warns Kotoko after MVP display at Olympics

Samartex's star Evans Wusu Samartex's star Evans Wusu

Samartex new boy Evans Osei Wusu was adjudged Man of The Match in their 0-0 draw with Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 12 2023.

The young enterprising midfielder played with urgency and displayed some sumptuous skills in the game.

Speaking to StarTimes after full time, Osei had a message for Kotoko who are their next opponents in Week 22 of the Premier League.

He said: "We were expecting to pick all 3 points to put some fear into Kotoko but things didn't go that way. However, we are grateful to God for this result.

"We have to win against Kotoko to honour the people of Samreboi. Kotoko should have it at the back of their minds that they will lose the game in Samreboi.''

Samartex will host Kotoko on Sunday, March 19 2023.

