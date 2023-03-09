You are here: HomeSports2023 03 09Article 1727396

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samartex FC organizes seminar for players on the Laws of the Game

Former referee J.K Manu taking players through some of the laws Former referee J.K Manu taking players through some of the laws

Premier League side Samartex FC has held a conference for their playing body to keep them abreast of and refresh their minds on the Laws of the Game.

The event took place yesterday, March 6 2023 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Players as well as the Technical team were oriented on the Laws of the Game by former referee JK Manu.

A club statement said: “The exercise was to help the playing body to appreciate the changes in the Laws of the game.”

