SamBoad organizes skill set training for Berry Ladies FC, sponsored by Priority Insurance Company

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: Priority Insurance Company

In a remarkable initiative aimed at empowering young female athletes beyond the football field, SamBoad Business Group Limited, a leading digital marketing and business solutions provider, focused on youth development as well, recently organized a skill set training session for the players of Berry Ladies Football Club.



The event, generously sponsored by Priority Insurance Company Limited, provided the players with valuable training in various practical skills, offering them opportunities for personal and professional growth outside the realm of sports.



The skill set training, held at the camp of Berry Ladies FC, encompassed a diverse range of practical skills tailored to equip the players with valuable knowledge and capabilities. Among the skills taught were soap making, after wash production, parazone production, brown sugar preparation, and liquid soap production. These skills were carefully selected to offer the players diverse avenues for income generation and personal development.



Under the guidance of experienced trainers and facilitators, the players enthusiastically engaged in the training sessions, eagerly learning the intricacies of each skill. From mastering the art of soap making to understanding the nuances of liquid soap production, the players demonstrated remarkable dedication and enthusiasm throughout the training program.



Speaking about the initiative, Samuel Kwame Boadu, the founder of Samboad Business Group Limited, emphasized the organization's commitment to holistic youth development. He stated, "At Samboad, we believe in empowering young individuals especially Berry Ladies FC athletes to reach their full potential, both on and off the field. This skill set training program is a testament to our commitment to providing athletes with opportunities for growth and self-improvement beyond their sporting endeavors."



The sponsorship from Priority Insurance Company further underscored the importance of corporate support in driving meaningful social impact initiatives.



Mr. Abubakari Salifu, General Manager, Marketing and Business Development at Priority Insurance Company Ltd, expressed his company's pride in collaborating with SamBoad Business Group Limited to support the skill set training for Berry Ladies Football Club. He stated, "As a company deeply committed to community development and empowerment, we are honored to sponsor initiatives that contribute to the holistic development of young women. By equipping the players with practical skills, we are investing in their future success and empowering them to become agents of positive change in their communities."



The skill set training received widespread praise from participants and stakeholders alike, with the players expressing gratitude for the invaluable opportunity to acquire new skills and expand their horizons. Many expressed their enthusiasm for applying their newfound knowledge in their personal lives and exploring entrepreneurial ventures beyond football.



The skill set training organized by SamBoad Business Group Limited for Berry Ladies Football Club, generously sponsored by Priority Insurance Company, exemplifies the transformative power of sports-based youth development initiatives. By equipping young female athletes with practical skills and opportunities for personal growth, the initiative not only empowers them to succeed on the field but also prepares them for success in life beyond sports.



