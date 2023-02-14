Sam George stings coach Opeele over GFA defense

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has aimed a dig at former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng after the latter’s attack on him.



Sam George in a social media post fired a shade at Opeele Boateng, slamming him for his attacks.



The Ningo Prampram MP complained that whereas federations of other countries are using their share of the FIFA funds for development, the Ghana Football Association in his view are dabbling in mediocrity.



“When other FAs are using FIFA funds for proper devt of colts football & infrastructure devt, you have a supposed 'Coach' who has never even won sobolo in a competition say we should praise the GFA because they are securing land title & he gat nerves to call me mediocre. Tueh,” he tweeted.



Coach Opeele was the one who first went after Sam George after the MP made allegations against the Ghana Football Association.



In response to Sam George’s claims that the officials of the FA interfere in national team call-ups, Coach Opeele sought to belittle the MP with the claim that he is a novice in football.



“I monitored hue & cry by devil advocates in Gh that, GFA should sue an MP. Basically, The novice MP has no voice in soccer. How many fans know him? It is same way a sports person passing bad political comment would be overlooked cos the person has no voice in politics,” he tweeted.



What did Sam George say



Sam George in a Joy Prime interview made some wild allegations against the Ghana Football Association and its president.



Sam George said that the FA have settled on Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach because he can be manipulated.



“That [coaching] job they have given it to Chris Hughton already, so why are we wasting our time?” he quizzed on Joy Prime.



“They have given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate, someone they can use to do their business, someone they can tell him to bring his team selection [with changes being made with regards to agency call-ups] regardless of how long the person has played or not played.



“People are using GFA to make money; they are using it to feed their family.”



When asked whether he had proof of his comments, he said, “Tell me how Baba Rahman found his way to the last squad at the final game at the World Cup [v Uruguay]. What ball did he play? What ball had he played? Is Baba Rahman’s agent not our GFA president?”





The Ghana Football Association have condemned the statement from Sam George, describing it insult.Reacting to Sam George's comment, Prosper Harrison Addo said it is disrespectful for the Member of Parliament to insinuate that they have been manipulating Black Stars coaches in the past."It is insulting to the GFA and whichever coach he is talking about. The coaches we have hired are all fathers so if you can't disrespect your father, then don't disrespect others."Are you trying to say that the coaches are fools because I have worked here for three years and I haven't seen any coach we have hired who is a fool? How can you say we manipulate coaches who are even older than us. All of the people talking they don't know the people they are talking about," he said on Angel FM.