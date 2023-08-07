Sam George, Paul Kagame lead Arsenal fans celebration of Community Shield victory

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Ghanaian politician, Sam Nartey George and Rwanda President, Paul Kagame were some of the known faces who took to social media to celebrate Arsenal’s victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, August 6, 2023.



The Gunners won their 17th Community Shield on Sunday after beating Manchester City 4-1 on penalties at the Wembley Stadium.



Cole Palmer looked to have stolen victory for Manchester City after his curler beat Aaron Ramsdale and rattled the Arsenal net in the 77th minute.



Substitute Leandro Trossard restored parity for Arsenal in the 101st minute to send the game to penalties.



Arsenal edged it on penalties after Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed their kicks while the Gunners scored theirs.



Sam George who is the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram tweeted “Glad this Gunners team picked up the Community Shield. I still pray Mikel Arteta and Edu buy a classic striker, a poacher. Can we buy Victor Osimhen? This would complete our team.



Paul Kagame who is a big Arsenal fan also tweeted “Congrats. #Arsenal. Shows what's to come!! You can only LUV it!!”.



They were not the only two as a number of Arsenal fans joined the team to celebrate their first silverware of the 2023/2024 season.



The Gunners will begin their chase for a first Premier League title on Saturday, August 12, 2023 against Nottingham Forest.



