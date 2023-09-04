You are here: HomeSports2023 09 04Article 1837232

Sam George, KiDi lead social media celebration of Arsenal 3-1 win over Manchester United

Celebrity Arsenal fans, Samuel Nartey George and KiDi were over the moon following the Gunners’ dramatic 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Mikel Arteta’s men came from a goal down to record their fourth straight home win over Erik Ten Hag’s men at the Emirates Stadium.

In a similar turn of events to that of the 2022/2023 season, Marcus Rashford shot United in the lead with a powerful finish for a splendid counter-attack.

Arsenal bounced back immediately with Martin Odegaard steering it home after being teed-up by the Brazilian winger, Gabriel Martinelli.

The real drama unfolded in the eight minutes of injury time with Declan Rice powering home a shot from close range after a failed corner clearance.

Gabriel Jesus recorded his first goal of the season with a delightful finish on the break after United had gone forward in search of an equalizer.

Arsenal fans on social media could not hide their excitement over the victory which means that they keep the chase on Manchester City.

Sam George has been a roll on Twitter, celebrating the victory and commending his players for the incredible performance.

Sam George has also been trolling some of his NDC colleagues who are known to be members of the Manchester United support group.























