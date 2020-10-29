Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Sam Adams move to Aduana Stars is almost done - Reports

Former Asante Kotoko winger Sam Adams

Former Asante Kotoko winger Sam Adams' reported move to Aduana Stars is almost done.



According to reports, the transfer is 98 percent done with Adams expected to be unveiled in the coming days.



He had been training with Aduana since last month.



Adams parted ways with Asante Kotoko SC last month after mutually terminating their contract.



He joined Asante Kotoko in December 2019 after leaving Aduana following the expiration of his contract.



Adams managed only three appearances for the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League last season.



The experienced winger was a key man of Aduana when they won the Ghana premiership in 2017 and also reached the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.





