Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Salomon Kalou was my best friend- Kotoko legend Jordan Opoku

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Jordan Opoku

Jordan Opoku, one of the legends of Asante Kotoko, revealed that he used to be close friends with former Chelsea star Salomon Kalou during his days at Feyernoord.



Opoku and Kalou played together at Feyernoord from 2002-2005 before parting ways. Kalou went on to become a key player at Chelsea, winning Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.



He was also a key member of the Ivory Coast national team.



Kalou started his journey at Asec Mimosa, a local club in Ivory Coast before earning a move to the Netherlands.



Jordan Opoku explained that he moved to Feyernood from WAFA because he was seeking better conditions.



“I left Ghana with Salomon Kalou, he was with ASEC and through his senior brother who was playing for Feyenoord Rotterdam they connected him here (Ghana) and trained with us for sometime before we departed Ghana for Holland,” he told television CK on YouTube.



“We did everything together, we trained together, slept in the same room and was my best friend I was leaving with in Holland.”



Opoku was unable to reach his potential at the Dutch club. He had three different stints with Kotoko.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.