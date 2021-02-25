Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Salisu should have conceded a penalty against Leeds - Pundit

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Tim Sherwood, a former Tottenham star and a football pundit has revealed that he believes Mohammed Salisu should have conceded a penalty during Southampton's 3-0 loss to Leeds.



Leeds were dominant on the day and thoroughly deserved the result. But, Sherwood pointed out that Leeds should have been awarded a penalty to get more goals after a poor challenge from Salisu.



“They head it back across and Cooper gets his foot on it,” said Sherwood on Premier League productions.



“You can see the defender (Salisu) there just volleys him (kicks Cooper on the back of his leg as the Leeds man attempts to get contact on the ball)."



“The ball is still in play. Cooper gets a touch first. And he just gets volleyed. We saw one at Brighton, didn’t we? I think it was Andy Robertson and Danny Welbeck. We saw one quite similar to that."



“But Cooper never appealed at all. Leeds didn’t appeal. I think Cooper feels that if the boot was on the other foot, he wouldn’t want to get pulled up for a penalty."



“But, for me, it looked like it was a foul.”



Salisu joined Southampton in 2020 and has recently started games for the club.