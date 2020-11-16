Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Salisu is a huge talent - Southampton defender Vestergaard

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Southampton centre back, Jannik Vestergaard, has heaped praises on Mouhammed Salisu, saying that the Ghanaian will help the club in the future.



Salisu joined the Premier League club during the summer transfer window but has not featured for the club since his transfer.



His lack of minutes has brought questions among the fan base but Vestergaard has hinted that Salisu had problems at the start.



“Obviously I’ve seen a lot more of him than the fans have," he told the English media.



“But he has had issues, so he hasn’t been training at a hundred percent until now, which is obviously then difficult to judge someone when they haven’t."



“But he looks comfortable on the ball, has an amazing physique, and is just generally a nice guy."



“Quiet for now, but it’s always difficult coming as a new player, so maybe he’s just saving up his words for later!"



“But I think he’s a big talent and he has a lot of years ahead of him."



“His English is better than I expected and he both understands everything and speaks fairly well.”



Salisu is yet to feature for the Black Stars.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.