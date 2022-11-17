Salisu, Semenyo score as Ghana fire Portugal warning with 2-0 victory over Switzerland

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Switzerland by 2-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday November 17, 2022 at the ZSC Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo gave Ghana the deserving win over their European opponents as they head to the 2022 World Cup in high spirits.



The Black Stars started the match on a high note creating a few chances in the game which saw Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh coming close to scoring a goal in the game.



Spanish-based Ghanaian forward, Inaki Williams also had a close shave at goal on a couple of occasions but was unlucky.



After a barren first half, coach Otto Addo made few substitution which saw the likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Daniel Kofi Kyereh introduced in the game.



Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu scored the first goal of the match with a header from a corner kick effected by Daniel Kofi Kyereh.



The goal which was the first goal of the defender inspired Ghana to another goal when striker Antoine Semenyo launched on a glorious pass from Kamaldeen Sulemana to slot home a volley.



Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was resolute in post for the Black Stars as he kept a clean sheet. He was able to make a few saves in the game as the Swiss had some attempts at goal.



In-form Black Stars players Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus did not play the match as they were left out of the squad.



Ghana head into the 2022 World Cup with high hopes after defeating Switzerland who were able to beat Portugal twice in four matches this year.