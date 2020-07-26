Sports News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Salisu Mohammed signs 4-year deal with Southampton

Salisu has reportedly passed his Southampton medicals

English Premier League club Southampton are reported to have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu after triggering his £10.9 million release clause.



The 21-year-old has signed a four year deal with the club after passing his medicals last week.



Southampton will in the coming days officially announce the deal after reaching agreement with Real Valladolid.



Salisu caught the eye of many admirers this season following his impressive performance for Real Valladolid.



He featured 31 times in the Spanish La liga scoring a goal in the process.



Despite been chased by the likes of Manchester United, Westham, Everton and Valencia, the player has decided to sign for the St Mary’s club to aid for his development.



Mohammed Salisu joined the youth ranks of Real Valladolid in 2017 from African Talent Academy.



The defender after one season with the youth was promoted to the national team where he has since made his mark in the La Liga

