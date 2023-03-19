Salisu, Kamaldeen climb off the bench to help Southampton get a point against Tottenham

Sports News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Mohammed Salisu and winger Kamaldeen Sulemana climb off the bench to help Southampton FC draw 3-3 with Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium.



Mohammed Salisu came on in the 8th minute to replace the injured Bella-Kotchap while Kamaldeen Sulemana came on in the 70th minute to replace Mohamed Elyounoussi.



Porro Porro was picked out in acres of space by Son Heung-min and took a touch before hammering an effort home via the crossbar from just outside the six-yard box to give Spurs the lead.



Romeo Lavia released Walcott down the right, with Clement Lenglet and Perisic unable to keep up with the Saints attacker, who crossed for Che Adams to restore parity off the post from close range.



Harry Kane discovered his clinical edge to propel Spurs back into the lead after 65 minutes. Ivan Perisic's 74th-minute half-volley from the edge of the box bounced off the surface before nestling into the far corner to make it 3-1.



Theo Walcott scored Southampton's second goal in the 77th minute and James Ward-Prowse made it 3-3 from the penalty spot in added time.