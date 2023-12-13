Salis Abdul Samed to continue European campaign in Europa League after Champions League exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed will continue his European campaign in the Europa League after they bowed out of Champions League with win over Sevilla



The 23-year-old was instrumental for his team in qualifying for the Champions League and was massive for them as well throughout the group stage, starting all six games.



Finishing third means Lens will drop to the Europa League and continue their campaign there in Europe.



In the 63rd minute, the game sparked to life as Przemysław Frankowski converted a penalty, propelling Lens into the lead. However, Sevilla responded when awarded a penalty, initially thwarted by Lens' goalkeeper Brice Samba. Yet, Sergio Ramos capitalized on the retake, leveling the score for Sevilla.



In a gripping climax, Angelo Fulgini scored a sensational 96th-minute goal, with Florian Sotoca providing the assist, securing a nail-biting victory for Lens.



This dramatic win underscores Lens' prowess at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where five of their six Champions League victories have been achieved, extending an impressive unbeaten streak of six consecutive European games on home turf.



Looking forward, Lens shifts its focus to Ligue 1, gearing up to host Stade de Reims at home. The team rides the wave of success, aiming to carry their momentum into the domestic league after a triumphant European campaign.