Salis Abdul Samed shares excitement after successful season with RC Lens

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed has expressed his delight after a great debut season with RC Lens in the French Ligue 1.



The Black Stars midfielder played a huge role as his side secured qualification back to Europe after several year absence.



RC Lens finished the season in a grand style after inflicting a 3-1 away win over Auxerre.



He lasted the entire duration as Lens cruised to a comfortable victory at the Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps on Saturday.



After the game, the Ghanaian midfielder took to social to celebrate after enduring an amazing season with RC Lens.



“Finish line. The epilogue of a great season” he tweeted.



Forward Alexis Claude-Maurice scored the opening goal of the match in the 19th minute to give the visitors the lead.



Claude-Maurice scored again to double the advantage for Lens three minutes into the second half.



Senegalese forward Mbaye Niang pulled one back for Auxerre when he found the back of the net in the 71st minute.



Belgium forward Lois Openda scored a few moments later to seal the victory for Lens, who finished second behind champions PSG.



Having placed second, RC Lens will play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/24 football season.



Salis Samed will join the Black Stars for their fifth AFCON qualifying game at Madagascar on June 18.