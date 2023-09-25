Salis Abdul Samed on cloud nine after RC Lens secures first Ligue 1 victory of the campaign

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed finally breathes a sigh of relief after RC Lens grabbed their first win in Ligue 1 this season.



Last season's runners-up have struggled in the new campaign, losing four and drawing in six league games this season.



However, after the draw in Sevilla in their UEFA Champions League opener in Spain, the Red and Yellows found their form as they came from a goal down to beat Toulouse on Sunday.



"Successful service. We are happy to offer you this first victory," wrote Abdul Samed on social media.



Meanwhile, in an exciting encounter at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Ceasar Gelabert gave the visitors the lead in the 33rd minute.



Wesley Said netted at the stroke of half-time to level the scores before Morgan Guilavogu scored the winner with six minutes remaining.







