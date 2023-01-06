Salis Abdul Samed nominated for best midfielder in France

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed is in contention for the best midfielder award in the French Ligue 1 following his outstanding performance.



The 22-year-old has become an instant hit following his arrival at RC Lens last summer.



The Black Stars midfielder has made 17 appearances this campaign for Lens, who currently sit second on the French top-flight table.



Samed has been shortlisted for the best defensive midfielder in 2022 by French sports portal, L'Equipe.



He is expected to beat competition from fourteen other players to scoop the award.



The former Clermont Foot star is suspended for his side clash against Strasbourg after picking third yellow card when they defeated PSG.



His absence come as a huge blow for Lens who are in contention for the French Ligue 1 title.



Below are the players shortlisted for the best midfielder award:



Salis Abdul Samed (GHA, Clermont / Lens)



Benjamin Andre (Lille)



Seko Fofana (CIV, Lens)



Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)



Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille)



Boubacar Kamara (Marseille / Aston Villa)



Enzo The Fairy (Lorient)



Lovro Majer (CRO, Rennes)



Valentin Rongier (Marseille)



Baptiste Santamaria (Rennes)



Flavien Tait (Rennes)



Aurelien Tchouameni (Monaco / Real Madrid)



Khephren Thuram (Nice)



Marco Verratti (Paris-SG)



Vitinha (POR, FC Porto / Paris-SG)