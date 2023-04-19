Salis Abdul Samed nominated for best African player in Ligue 1

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Black Stars midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed has been nominated for the 2023 Prix Marc-Vivien Foé award.



The RC Lens midfielder, who had a fantastic debut season for his new club, will compete against elite African players such as Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Nigeria's Terem Moffi, Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana, among others.



Salis has been one of the most consistent players for the second-place side, making 29 appearances in Ligue 1.



The award is given to the best player who represents an African national football team in Ligue 1.



Former Olympique Marseille forward and current Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew was the last Ghanaian to win the award.



Below are the nominees for the 2023 Marc Vivien Foé Award



Terem Moffi (OGC Nice), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims), Mama Baldé (Troyes), Mohamed Camara (Monaco), Habib Diallo (Strasbourg), Seko Fofana (Lens), Chancel Mbemba (Marseille), Marshall Munetsi (Reims), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), and Hamari Traoré (Rennes).



