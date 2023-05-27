Salis Abdul Samed named best central midfielder in French Ligue 1

Sports News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abuld Samed has been honored with the prestigious title of Get French Football News (GFFN) 2022/23 Ligue 1 Central Midfielder of the Year.



The recognition comes in appreciation of Salis' exceptional performances and contributions to RC Lens' remarkable season, securing European football for the 2023/24 season.



Lens is currently in pole position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, sitting in second place with 78 points from 36 games, trailing leaders Paris Saint-Germain by six points.



Salis, who joined RC Lens last summer, quickly made his mark in the French Ligue 1. His skill, vision, and impressive work rate have established him as a vital component of the Lens squad.



Starting in 31 out of the 36 league games played so far, his presence on the field has been instrumental to the team's success, with a goal to his name.



His breakout season also earned him a place in Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar, where he played a pivotal role in Ghana's campaign.