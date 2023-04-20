Salis Abdul Samed handed three-match ban following tackle on Achraf Hakimi

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been given a three-game suspension by the French Ligue 1 Disciplinary Committee after being shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Achraf Hakimi during their game against Paris Saint Germain.



The 23-year-old was sent off just 19 minutes into the match, which PSG won 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the league table.



An official club statement from RC Lens Wednesday, April 19, “The verdict of the Disciplinary Committee is known. Excluded for the first time of the season in the 19th minute of #PSGRCL for an uncontrolled gesture – fortunately without consequence for the affected Parisian player – Salis Abdul Samed received a three-game suspension."



RC Lens are currently third in the league standings with 63 points, behind Paris Saint Germain and Marseille who have 72 and 64 points respectively.



Samed has made 29 appearances for Lens this season and has also been nominated for the Marc Vivien Foé Award.



Samed, who showed remorse to Hakimi after the game, will miss Lens' upcoming fixtures against AS Monaco, Toulouse, and Olympique de Marseille.



JNA/KPE