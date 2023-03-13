Salis Abdul Samed excels in RC Lens 4-0 away win over Clermont Foot

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed put up an impressive show to propel his RC Lens outfit to victory in the French Ligue 1.



Salis bossed the midfield as RC Lens inflicted a 4-0 win against his former employers at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday.



The 22-year-old started and lasted the entire duration to help his side cruise to a comfortable victory.



The Black Stars midfielder was rated 8.1 by the football performance app, Fotmob, depicting the starring performance of the player.



A hat-trick from Belgium international Ikoma Lois Openda and Alexis Claude strike ensured the visitors cruised to victory in the encounter.



Samed has made 24 appearances for Lens this season, scoring one goal in the process.



He is expected to play a huge role for the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.