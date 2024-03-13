Salifu Ibrahim reacts to Hearts of Oak's draw with Bofoakwa Tano

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has revealed that his team played for a win against Bofoakwa Tano but could not secure the win.



The Phobians' winning streak under coach Aboubakar Ouattara came to an end after a 1-1 draw with Bofoakwa United at the WAFA Park on Monday in a Ghana Premier League match week 20 clash.



Speaking after the game where he was named man of the match, the former Eleven Wonders talisman said they would put in the work for their next game against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



“Bofoakwa Tano showed character, and it helped them. We wanted to win. We will go home and work hard towards our next game.”



The draw leaves Hearts of Oak eighth on the Ghana Premier League table, seven points behind leaders FC Samartex.



The Rainbow club will hope for a win against a strong Dreams FC side at the neutral ground in Kumasi.