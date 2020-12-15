Soccer News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Salford forward Brandon Thomas-Asante returns from suspension to face Newport

Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante

Ghanaian forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante is expected to return from suspension for Salford against League Two leaders Newport tonight.



The 21-year-old Ghana-born British youngster is available for selection after serving a three-match suspension.



He was sent off in Salford's FA Cup defeat at Newport last month.



He is now available for selection ahead of their match against the league leaders in a must-win game tonight.

