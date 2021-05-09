Saint Etienne submit 4million euros for Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

French Ligue 1 side, Saint Etienne have submitted a bid of 4 million euros for Ghana striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban, Footballghana.com can confirm.



Ekuban, who plays for Turkish Super Ligue side Trabzonspor has one year left on his current contract.



Trabzonspor are however demanding 7 million euros before the striker leaves.



The 27-year-old Ghanaian striker also has many suitors. Saint Etienne will be hoping to beat competition from Sampdoria in Italy to sign the Ghanaian international.



The former Leeds United striker is now wanted by Italian side Sampdoria and are ready to splash the cash for his signature.



Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri is keen to bring the Ghanaian to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium



Ekuban has bagged 10 goals in 30 official appearances for the Turkish Super Lig side despite being used as right-wing as they chase for a European qualification slot in the league.



Ekuban, who excelled at Albanian side Partizani Tirana, joining from Chievo Verona is being targeted for a return Italy.



