Safia Bright earns NAIA Outdoor Championships fastest time

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

In her quest to qualify for the re-scheduled Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Wayland Baptist Pioneer Safia Bright recorded her best time this year on Sunday 16 May during the WT Last Chance meet in Canyon.



Safia, a senior from Ghana, excelled at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships by running her fastest time of 11.47 seconds in the Women’s 100 meters.



She also ran the NAIA Outdoor’s second-fastest times in both the 100 and 200 meters, 11.77 and 23.69 seconds respectively



Her records and hardworking earned her an award as the Wayland Baptist University Student-Athlete of the Week in April 2021.



Safia and her track and field team at Wayland will compete at the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores, Alabama during May 26-28.