Sadio Mane wants to stay at Bayern Munich - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane is determined to stay at German side Bayern Munich and fight for his position in the team.



Sadio Mane has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich with reports rife that a return to the Premier League is likely to happen in the summer.



Chelsea have been mentioned as the most likely destination for Mane who has yet to hit the ground running in Germany.



Italian journalist with a near-perfect record on transfers, Fabrizio Romano is saying that the two-time African Player of the Year is bent on spending another season at Bayern Munich.



“Understand Sadio Mané still wants to stay at Bayern next season. Mané & his agency ROOF have no plans to leave the club. #FCBayern. Mané seed the project at Bayern, he has a great relationship with Tuchel and hopes to stay and win titles next season”, he said.



The speculations around Mane swelled up after his altercation with Leroy Sane in the aftermath of their game against Manchester City in April.



Sane who is of Senegalese descent clashed with his compatriot who was reportedly unhappy with his conduct in their Champions League match against Pep Guardiola’s side.



In 36 games for Bayern Munich this season, Mane has scored 12 goals and made six assists.



EE/KPE