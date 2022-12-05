You are here: HomeSports2022 12 05Article 1674650

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Sadio Mane's absence, Mendy's bad form blamed for Senegal's World Cup elimination

The night of Sunday, December 4, 2022, was not a pleasant one for many African football fans as AFCON champions, Senegal were whipped 3-0 by the Three Lions of England in a knockout stage fixture of the 2022 World Cup.

The Terenga Lions who finished runners-up in Group A were hammered 3-0 by England at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

A goal each from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka was enough to send the African champions packing from the tournament.

Senegal were hoping to become the first African country to have reached the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup on two occasions but a more determined English side snatched the victory to set up a tie with 2018 champions, France in the next phase.

Reigning FIFA goalkeeper of the year, Edouard Mendy was somehow blamed by some netizens who claimed that a goalkeeper like him should have at least prevented two of the goals scored by England.

Others also attributed the defeat to the absence of Sadio Mane arguing you that Senegal would have taken the lead with the inclusion of the Bayern Munich start with the chances they created in the game before Jordan Henderson's goal in the 38th minute to open the scoring for England.

The defeat to Senegal means that the Atlas Lions of Morocco are the only African team left in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Checkout out some of the reactions to Senegal's World Cup defeat to England below: