Sadio Mane's World Cup miss leaves football fans devastated

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Football fans on social media have been left heartbroken after learning Senegal superstar, Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the 2022 FIAF World Cup due to injury.



Although Senegal takes the heavy blow, some football fans opined that it's "brutal" not to see the 2022 Ballon d'Or first runner-up in action on the biggest stage.



The two-time African footballer of the year has joined a tall list of top players who will miss the tournament in Qatar.



Some fans blame the injuries on FIFA for staging the tournament mid-season instead of postponing the competition that its start date was affected largely by COVID-19.



Mane suffered an injury in Bayern's 6-1 win over Weder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.



Mane was forced off in the 20th minute and was replaced by Leroy Sane while the match was level pegging.



According to French outlet L'Equipe, Mane suffered a tendon that will keep him off the lawn for several weeks. Meanwhile, the World Cup is 11 days away from starting, hence, Mane will not be available.



Senegal, who released their final 26-man squad for the World Cup on November 8, would have to name a replacement for their deputy skipper in their squad.



Senegal have been pitted in Group A alongside host nation Qatar, Netherlands, and Ecuador.



Check out the reactions below:







Nahhhh this is brutal.



Sadio Mane is OUT of the World Cup for Senegal after the injury he picked up last night.



[L'équipe] pic.twitter.com/QsdHuT8JQL — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 9, 2022

Sadio Mane out of the World Cup as well? The decision to have a mid season tournament gets worse by the day — 4 The Arsenal (@4TheArsenal_) November 9, 2022

Sadio Mane is out of the World Cup, soo sad, done everything to get his country there.. who's idea was it to have a world Cup in the middle of a season! — Nino LFC (@LFC_Nino) November 9, 2022

Rumours Sadio Mane is OUT of the World Cup.



So many incredible players missing the tournament. This is beyond ridiculous. — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) November 9, 2022

Omo, The timing of Qatar 2022 isn't it all. Report from Daily mails says Sadio Mane is out of the World Cup ???????? — Mustafa Muis (@MagicMopCleanin) November 9, 2022

Senegal's Sadio Mane becomes the latest player to be ruled out of this year's world cup due to an injury.



Mane picked up the injury last night 20 mins in the Bayern - Werder game..



Our African hearts are broken???? pic.twitter.com/Qf6Jc4iN1G — Grace Joyce Kemigisa (@grace_joycekem) November 9, 2022

Sadio Mane out of the world cup. Omo, e no go better for FIFA Sha. Cos why would they fix the world cup in the middle of a club football season for God's sake. — bossWHYT (@AdeyemiAdekola5) November 9, 2022

Mane doesnt deserve this, the greatest human out of all the players, and this dude picks up an injury, life is too cruel bro wtf — InSané (@InSaneLeroyy) November 9, 2022

????????The injury that forced Sadio Mane off after 20 minutes last night has reportedly ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



????Heartbreaking!#Senegal|#FIFAWorldCup|#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/N3gNknuyZo — Champions League Stats (@alimo_philip) November 9, 2022

Mane out?!



Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ???? — Jidechi Chidiezie 4 Peter Obi (@Jidechi_) November 9, 2022

Sadio Mane out for World Cup. This is a very sad news for Senegal and Africa ???????? pic.twitter.com/hOOsT94hM5 — badboy.jeremy (@badboy_jeremy1) November 9, 2022

Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup after suffering an injury against Werder Bremen yesterday, according to @lequipe



Another star out of the WC ???? pic.twitter.com/vhc8Po15Q2 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 9, 2022

Breaking heartbreaking news; Sadio Mane is ruled out of #WorldcupQatar2022 after that injury last night.



Changes alot for Senegal. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/I3pTvPWuEr — Kanyomozi District (@PatriqKanyomozi) November 9, 2022

Sadio Mané likely out of the World Cup. Big blow for Sadio, Senegal and all the rest of us who love football https://t.co/lTO8KM4Rvr — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ????️‍???? ???????? ???????? (@JanAageFjortoft) November 9, 2022

The injury that forced Sadio Mane off after 20 minutes last night has reportedly ruled him out of the World Cup. Heartbreaking! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/46smra3CXE — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 9, 2022

