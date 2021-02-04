Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Sadio Mane picks Ndidi ahead of Partey in dream team

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Senegal and Liverpool star, Sadio Mane has selected Leicester City and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in his dream team.



When asked to pick his fantasy midfielder, Sadio Mane quickly selected Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.



“Ndidi for me. He has the ability to screen the defense and give the attack confidence to mount pressure. He is one player who has improved over the course of the season and years,” Mane said.



His preference of Leicester City's Ndidi over Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Ghana will no doubt restart the debate as to who is the better African defensive midfielder amongst the pair, while several tip Arsenal's Partey ahead of Ndidi.



Wilfred Ndidi and Thomas Partey will clash on February 28, 2021, when Leicester City welcomes Arsenal to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.