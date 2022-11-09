Sadio Mane out of 2022 World Cup with injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal superstar, Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury in Bayern Munich's win over Werder Bremen in the Germain Bundesliga.



Sadio Mane who started the game on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, against Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena was substituted in the 20th minute and was replaced by Leroy Sane after picking up the injury.



The 30-year-old forward is believed to have suffered a tendon injury according to French newspaper L'Equipe and will be out for 'several weeks out' thus missing the World Cup which will start in 11 days' time.



This will be a big blow to Senegal coach Aliou Cisse who will be naming his 26-man squad in the capital city of Dakar on Friday, November 11, 2022.



Sadio Mane led the Terenga Lions of Senegal to win their first-ever African Cup of Nations trophy after beating Egypt on penalties in the 2021 edition in Cameroon.



The Terenga Lions of Senegal have been paired in Group A alongside host nation Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador.



