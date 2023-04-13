Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane apologize to teammates for fighting in Manchester

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Bayern Munich duo Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane have apologised to their teammates following their altercation in Manchester in Bayern Munich training on Thursday, April 13, 2023.



Sadio Mane, on the night of Tuesday, April 11, 2023, was reported to have punched Leroy Sane in the face in the Bayern Munich dressing room at the Etihad Stadium minutes after the game.



The Liverpool legend, according to a report filed by German news outlet, Bild, was not happy with how Sane spoke to him after the final whistle, hence the altercation.



"There was a big bust-up between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané last night. Both had an argument on the pitch. After the final whistle, Mané complained about how Sané spoke to him on the pitch. Suddenly, the Senegalese attacked Sané and hit him in the face (on the lip)," the report read.



The duo apologised to their teammates for their behaviour before the morning training while the club deliberate on the kind of punishment that would be meted out to them.



The Bavarians were humiliated 3-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the 2022–2023 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.



A goal each from Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland sealed the comfortable home victory for the Citizens, who are still chasing their first European glory.





