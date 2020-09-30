Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Sadick Sulley arrives in Rwanda to complete move to Espoir FC

Former Legon Cities FC striker, Sadick Sulley

Former Legon Cities FC striker, Sadick Sulley, has arrived in Rwanda to complete a move to Espoir FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Sulley will sign a two-year contract with the Rwandan top-flight side after passing medicals as he has already agreed personal terms.



The 19-year-old left the Accra based side after refusing to extend his contract following its expiration.



Sulley scored Cities's first goal in the Ghana Premier League last season and went ahead to feature six times before its termination.



In an interview with InyaRwanda.com, Sulley announced that he would continue his journey in Rwanda and win trophies.



"I am happy to come and play in the Rwandan league because it is a good season and it has good coaches."

