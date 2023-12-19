Sadick Abubakar sent off in Radnik’s defeat to Novi Pazar

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Sadick Abubakar was sent off for Radnik as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Novi Pazar in the Serbian Super Liga.



The 25-year-old was given the marching orders after receiving two yellow cards at the Gradski Stadion on Friday, December 15, 2023.



Abubakar received his first caution after 38 minutes and was sent off with four minutes to the end of regulation time.



He has 17 appearances for Radnik this season, receiving as high as 7 yellow cards, and now one red card.



In the game, Abdoulaye Cisse of Guinea gave Novi Pazar the lead after nine minutes from a corner kick that he towered into the back of the net.



In the 38th minute, Abubakar gave away a penalty was booked after VAR review of the incident before Adem Ljajic stepped up and coverted the penalty to double the lead for the hosts.



Illija Milicevic reduced the deficit for Radnik but Abubakar was sent off after jumping into a challenge to stop a counter attack.



The game subsequently ended 2-1 for Novi against Radnik.